Police investigating after Southport killer Axel Rudakubana allegedly throws boiling water over prison guard
According to Sky News the convicted killer launched the alleged attack from his cell at HMP Belmarsh and is said to have heated the water up using a kettle in the room before allegedly threw boiling water over the officer.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the officer was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and discharged on the same day.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh yesterday.
“Violence in prison will not be tolerated and we will always push for the strongest possible punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff.”
The 18-year-old was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murder of three young girls - Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last year.
