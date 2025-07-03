Emergency declared on easyJet flight from Liverpool Airport as plane forced to divert
Flight EZY18KP took off from Liverpool at 4.25pm on Wednesday (July 2). According to Flightradar24, the flight, bound for Bodrum in Turkey, declared an emergency to Air Traffic Control shortly after take off by “squawking 7700”.
A Squawk 7700 code indicates a general emergency and lets Air Traffic Control know that an aircraft is experiencing an issue. An easyJet spokesperson confirmed that the plane experienced a bird strike shortly after take off.
According to Flightradar24, the flight circled around Cheshire before being back diverted to Liverpool at around 5.00pm.
A spokesperson for easyJet told LiverpoolWorld: “Our flight from Liverpool to Bodrum yesterday evening was delayed due to experiencing a bird strike shortly after take-off. The pilot returned to Liverpool in line with our procedures and performed a routine landing where it was inspected by engineers.
“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.