The Epstein Theatre is set to officially launch a new bar this week, after the historic Liverpool venue recently reopened its doors.

The new Stage Door bar on School Lane will be open from noon to late seven days a week and will offer a wide selection of drink options and pre-show pies, as well as live music.

Epstein Theatre bosses have acquired the lease of the venue which previously traded under names including, Present Company and most recently, Café Baggio.

A major refurbishment of the ground floor has created the stunning new space, with the walls adorned with portraits of Liverpool entertainment legends including Sir Ken Dodd, Paul O’Grady, Cilla Black and Ricky Tomlinson along with stars like Ruth Jones and Jim Broadbent who have appeared on stage at the theatre, and Dame Judi Dench who appeared with her husband Michael Williams in the 1970s and in 1993 famously led a campaign to help save the venue.

The Stage Door. | Submitted

Theatregoers will also be able to book tickets in person in a new box office which forms part of the city centre venue. It will be open seven days a week, between 12.00pm and 30 minutes after the start of the show.

A second phase of work will see the creation of a special VIP suite upstairs which will link to the backstage of the theatre itself.

The historic Epstein Theatre reopened in April following a two-year closure, and under new leaseholders and a new management team.

A million pounds has been invested in refurbishing the Grade II listed theatre, which says it is “committed to presenting a programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime”.

A special gala opening event is due to take place next month, marking the anniversary of Brian Epstein’s birth, while a busy autumn season includes the world premiere of a new Beatles musical Shake it up Baby and a Christmas panto.