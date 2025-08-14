Sefton Sixth Form College student Freddie Murray was among lots of young people celebrating his A-Level results this morning and said he was inspired by his mum.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie, 18, achieved A, A, B grades and is off to read psychology at Edge Hill University. He said he chose psychology because he has spent his young life as his mum’s carer and wants to explore a subject which will allow him to help people in the future.

Freddie added: “I’m really really grateful for the results I got and the support I received at the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Murray, 18, at Sefton Sixth Form College | LDRS

“I was inspired to choose psychology for university because of my mum. I’ve been my mum’s carer and that experience – as well as the courses – has really helped me to further my understanding of mental health.

“Sometimes it has been difficult, but learning more has allowed me to step back and empathise. Anyone can suffer from poor mental health and no one should ever think they’re to blame.

“I’ve been helped to get a wider perspective on other people’s lives and I want to try and help people as much as possible. It’s about seeing past the health issue and seeing the person.

“I really appreciate the good times with my mum and I also know there’s lots of other people going through stuff and it’s important to know you’re not alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t told my mum about my results yet so I’m gonna rush home because I know she will be so happy.”

In February, the LDRS reported on Hugh Baird College which was celebrated for its exceptional work and providing a first class education to its students. Hugh Baird was identified by Ofsted inspectors as an ‘Outstanding’ institution which is transforming the lives of young people across the region.

Sefton Sixth Form College is part of Hugh Baird and welcomed its students this morning as they received the A-Level results. Campus principal Deborah Faulkner said it has been a very successful year for the college which achieved an impressive 99% A-level pass rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Faulkner is principal at Sefton Sixth Form College | Handout/LDRS

Ms Faulkner confirmed that the majority of students had secured grades A* to C and In 27 of the 29 A-level subjects offered, students achieved a 100% pass rate. She added: “We are immensely proud of our students’ incredible achievements this year.

“Their hard work and determination have led to exceptional results, and it’s great to see so many happy faces.

“We are excited to see them embark on their new journeys and are confident that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to achieve great things. We wish them all the best for their futures.”

Another young person with a bright future is Joely Kinsella, 18, who achieved her expected grades and is now set to begin a psychology degree at the University of Liverpool.

Joely Kinsella, 18, at Sefton Sixth Form College | LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joely said: “I chose psychology because I feel like it’s a mix of all the different social sciences and I just like how it goes into different perspectives of human behaviour, coping mechanisms and mental health.

“I’m not sure what career I want but I know it will be focused on helping to support people.”

Interestingly, every young person we spoke to wanted to go into a career where they could help support people and Mohamed Abdalla, 18, is no different. Known as ‘Mo’ to his friends, he is planning on taking a gap year before embarking on a medical degree.

Mohamed Abdalla, 18, at Sefton Sixth Form College | LDRS

Mo said: “I’d really like to study up in Glasgow, but I think I need to recharge my batteries first. I’ve no big plans for the next year, but I hope to get a little rest before challenges ahead and save up a bit of money.

“I’m really happy with my results and it means I can hopefully go on and study and then become a surgeon one day – fingers crossed.”