Organisers say this year’s Song Contest will be ‘absolutely enormous’.

Construction of a rock concert-inspired stage for Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool has begun with just six weeks to go until the show’s Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena in May.

The special thrust stage, designed by Julio Himede, who previously worked on the Grammys and MTV Video Music Awards, will feature for the first time in the competition’s history. It will jut out into the arena and see the audience sitting around the sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James O’Brien, the executive in charge of Eurovision production, said: "So the unique thing about Eurovision is the scale. You’ll see when you see the show that the set is absolutely enormous and covers almost the entire floor, because there’s a green room that goes in where the talent sit to watch the show.”

Eurovision will utilise Liverpool’s ACC Convention Centre and Exhibition Centre, for things such as media and props, along with the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena for the show itself. The UK is hosting Eurovision as last year’s winner Ukraine are fighting an ongoing war with Russia, who invaded the country in February 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eurovision 2023 stage and set:

A 950 square metre main stage and a 500 square metre green room will be constructed along with more than 2,000 specialist lighting fixtures.

40 tonnes of a steel ground support structure will be installed, plus eight miles of cabling for lighting, sound, video and special effects.

There will be 2,500 moving lights and the screens on stage track backwards and forwards, up and down, and turn round.

Host broadcasters the BBC is working with Ukrainian lighting and film specialists and will use special Ukrainian camera equipment.

The competitors: 37 countries will take part in the Song Contest, including guests Australia, over two semi-finals and the grand final on Saturday May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK entry: Mae Muller will represent the UK next month with the track I Wrote A Song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat.