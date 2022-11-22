And more people than ever are allowed to cast votes.

The Eurovision Song Contest has scrapped a major component of the voting process.

Professional juries, made up of music industry figures and professionals, have been casting votes since 1957, combining their scores with the results of a public vote.

However, it has been announced that these juries have been scrapped from the semi-finals, meaning the decision on who makes it to the grand final is solely in the hands of viewers.

To support this decision, countries who are not participating in the contest will be allowed to cast their votes for the first time - doing so online. They will also be able to vote in the grand final.

Martin Osterdahl, executive supervisor of the contest said this will reflect, ‘the global impact of the event’.

Eurovision 2023

The UK is hosting the contest in Liverpool next year, after the European Broadcasting Union ruled Ukraine could not safely organise the event due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s Kalusch Orchestra were this year’s winners and Sam Ryder placed second for the UK with his hit, Spaceman.