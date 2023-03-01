Details on how to get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest are set to be announced tomorrow.
Speaking at a stakeholders event in Liverpool today (Wednesday), managing director of Eurovision, Martin Green said information on how to get tickets would be revealed on Eurovisioncast on BBC Sounds, at 8am on Thursday March 2.
Stakeholders met at Liverpool ACC to discuss all things Eurovision, including the grand final on May 13 and plans for EuroFest.
Mr Green said there would be nine ticketed shows, including dress rehearsals and semi-finals.