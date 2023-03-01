Tomorrow, Eurovision fans will find out how to nab a ticket!

Eurovision 2023 was awarded to Liverpool after last year’s winners Ukraine could not hold the event due to its ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin and Russia - Credit: Adobe

Details on how to get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest are set to be announced tomorrow.

Speaking at a stakeholders event in Liverpool today (Wednesday), managing director of Eurovision, Martin Green said information on how to get tickets would be revealed on Eurovisioncast on BBC Sounds, at 8am on Thursday March 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stakeholders met at Liverpool ACC to discuss all things Eurovision, including the grand final on May 13 and plans for EuroFest.