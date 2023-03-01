Register
Eurovision 2023: Full details on how to get tickets for the song contest to be announced on Thursday

Tomorrow, Eurovision fans will find out how to nab a ticket!

Emma Dukes
7 minutes ago
Eurovision 2023 was awarded to Liverpool after last year’s winners Ukraine could not hold the event due to its ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin and Russia - Credit: Adobe

Details on how to get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest are set to be announced tomorrow.

Speaking at a stakeholders event in Liverpool today (Wednesday), managing director of Eurovision, Martin Green said information on how to get tickets would be revealed on Eurovisioncast on BBC Sounds, at 8am on Thursday March 2.

Stakeholders met at Liverpool ACC to discuss all things Eurovision, including the grand final on May 13 and plans for EuroFest.

Mr Green said there would be nine ticketed shows, including dress rehearsals and semi-finals.

