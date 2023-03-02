Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for the song contest.

The BBC has released full details on how to get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest have been released.

Announcing the news on EurovisionCast, it was revealed that tickets will go on sale on Tuesday March 7 2023.

Liverpool is hosting the song contest on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine, as well as a huge cultural festival.

The Grand Final will take place in the M&S Bank Area on Saturday May 13, with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11.

Around 3,000 Eurovision tickets will also be allocated to displaced Ukrainians living in the UK, ensuring they are able to enjoy the huge event in celebration of music and culture.

So, which shows can I get tickets for and how do I get them?

Ticketed shows

There will be nine ticketed shows at the M&S Bank Arena:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday May 9: Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon).

Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon). Second Semi-Final: Thursday May 11: Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening); Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening): Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon).

Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening); Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening): Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon). Grand Final: Saturday May 13: Live TV Show (Saturday 13 evening); Jury Show (Friday 12 evening); Family Show (Saturday 13 afternoon).

The Jury Show is a full run through of the show, taking place the night before the televised version. International juries cast their votes for the participants and presenters practice for the live show.

The Family Show is a full run through that takes place on the same day as the day of the Live TV Show and serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew - it is also better for kids!

It is usually easier to get tickets for these shows, rather than the Live TV Show, and they have all the same performances!

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 12:00pm on Tuesday 7 March.

How do I get tickets?

Regardless of the country you are purchasing from, tickets are only available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk. You must have a Ticketmaster UK account and it is encouraged that you create this in advance. You can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

For the three live televised shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets in one order. For the six Preview Shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per order. Customers can only buy tickets for one show at a time.

How much will they cost?

- Live semi final prices range from £90-£290.

- Live grand final prices range from £160-£380.