Eurovision is just over five weeks away - here’s a recap of the basics for those new to the scene including dates, venue and start times.

Eurovision is just over five weeks away, with Liverpool well and truly gearing up to welcome the huge international song contest to the city. Tickets for the Grand Final on May 13 sold out in a matter of 36 minutes, demonstrating huge demand as the competition returns to the UK.

Roughly 6,000 fans will be at each live show. But if you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on tickets, you can still join around 160 million people who will watch the contest from home worldwide.

It could be that you’re excited about Eurovision coming to the UK, which last hosted the contest in 1998, but are new to the scene and need to know the basics. Here’s what you need to know including dates, venue and start times.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision week will consist of three shows: Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 and the Grand Final:

Semi-final 1: Tuesday, May 9 2023

Semi-final 2: Thursday, May 11 2023

Grand final: Saturday, May 13 2023

Where is Eurovision 2023 being held?

The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine who were last year’s winners with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania . The UK was a runner-up thanks to Sam Ryder’s popular hit Spaceman and stepped in to host 2023’s competition as Ukraine is unable to host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Liverpool was chosen out of dozen of hopefuls as the UK’s host city. The Grand Final will take place at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, May 12 with Semi-Finals on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11.

Liverpool is gearing up to host Eurovision in May.

What time does Eurovision 2023 start?

The Eurovision 2023 Semi-Finals and Grand Final will all start at 8pm. If you weren’t lucky enough to bag tickets to the contest, you can watch all three shows from the comfort of home.