It will ‘immerse visitors in the Ukrainian spirit’

A special program of Ukrainian arts, culture and tradition will come to Liverpool next year, as part of Eurovision 2023 celebrations.

The city was chosen to host the massive song contest in place of Ukraine, due to Russia’s invasion of the country.

Advertisement

The live final and semi-finals will take place in the M&S Bank Arena, and a whole host of Eurovision cultural events are currently being planned for the city.

So far, Liverpool City Council has revealed that Camp and Furnace will host EuroClub in the Baltic Triangle and the Eurovision Village will take over the Pier Head.

Determined to honour Ukraine, and showcase the wonderful culture it has to offer, a Ukrainian activity program is also being organised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko said: “Both our British colleagues and we strive for Ukraine to be well represented at the event in Liverpool – through its culture, traditions, art.