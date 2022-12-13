A special program of Ukrainian arts, culture and tradition will come to Liverpool next year, as part of Eurovision 2023 celebrations.
The city was chosen to host the massive song contest in place of Ukraine, due to Russia’s invasion of the country.
The live final and semi-finals will take place in the M&S Bank Arena, and a whole host of Eurovision cultural events are currently being planned for the city.
So far, Liverpool City Council has revealed that Camp and Furnace will host EuroClub in the Baltic Triangle and the Eurovision Village will take over the Pier Head.
Determined to honour Ukraine, and showcase the wonderful culture it has to offer, a Ukrainian activity program is also being organised.
Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko said: “Both our British colleagues and we strive for Ukraine to be well represented at the event in Liverpool – through its culture, traditions, art.
“We want to go beyond the limits and do something more than what is usually done at Eurovision. At the meeting with Stuart Andrew, Deputy Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of Great Britain, we talked about the fact that during the contest, we want to organize a separate Ukrainian program where we could present exhibitions of Ukrainian art and folk crafts, film screenings, to hold cultural dialogues in order to immerse visitors in the Ukrainian spirit.”