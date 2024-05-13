Eurovision winner to headline Pride in Liverpool 2024
Liverpool’s annual pride festival is set to return in just a few months time and will see a huge star take to the stage.
The organisers of Pride in Liverpool, LCR Pride Foundation, have today (May 13) revealed that Eurovision winner, Katrina - formerly of Katrina and the Waves - will headline the festival at the world-famous waterfront.
Known for hits including Walking on Sunshine and Going Down to Liverpool, Katrina was propelled to new heights in 1997, when, as lead singer of Katrina and the Waves, they won the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK with Love Shine A Light.
Taking place on Saturday, 27 July, Katrina’s headline performance on the main stage as well as the rest of the day’s programme, will be free to attend.
Andi Herring, CEO of LCR Pride Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the main stage back for what is going to be the biggest Pride in Liverpool programme yet. We’re not quite yet over the buzz of last year’s Eurovision and following the weekend’s fantastic contest in Malmo we can’t wait to continue that magic further with Katrina.
“Pride in Liverpool is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate diversity and acceptance in the Liverpool City Region and show our solidarity with LGBT+ communities across the world. We are delighted that the festival remains free to attend for everyone and we will continue to prioritise accessibility further than ever before so that everyone can enjoy the day.”
The annual March With Pride will also coincide with the Pride in Liverpool festival on July 27. Last year, the march was held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital, as well as welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe.
A record-breaking 20,000 people joined the march, with last year's theme, 'Shout it Loud' encouraging LGBT+ people to be proud of their identities. This year's march will begin at 12.00pm at St George's Plateau, heading through the city centre and the Pride Quarter, before finishing on the beautiful waterfront.
LCR Pride Foundation is inviting LGBT+ individuals and allies alongside organisations and community groups to register to participate in the march. More details of the full Pride in Liverpool programme are expected to be announced soon.
