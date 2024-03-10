Thousands to descend on Liverpool as March with Pride returns for 2024

Organised by LCR Pride Foundation – the charity that supports the LGBT+ community in the Liverpool City Region - the march will take place on July 27, with tens of thousands of people expected to participate. Last year, Liverpool's March with Pride was held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital as well welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. A record-breaking 20,000 people joined the march, with last year's theme, 'Shout it Loud' encouraging LGBT+ people to be proud of their identities. This year's march will begin at 12.00pm at St George's Plateau, heading through the city centre and the Pride Quarter, before finishing on the beautiful waterfront.

Andi Herring, CEO of LCR Pride Foundation, said: “March With Pride continues to grow each year and this year promises to be no different. We look forward to welcoming thousands of LGBT+ people and allies to the city for what is looking to be our biggest year yet. “Not only is it a chance for Liverpool City Region’s LGBT+ people to come together to celebrate one another, but it also gives us the opportunity to protest against the prejudices and inequalities that our communities face. “In the last year, LGBT+ people and particularly trans members of our community have been attacked and undermined. However, we refuse to be silenced and our voices need to be heard more than ever before. This is our time to stand up and peacefully demonstrate that we are united against all forms of hate, discrimination and oppression.”