Woman to appear in court after car ploughed into Everton primary school classroom
At around 8.30am on April 2022, a white Mercedes ploughed through an exterior wall at Beacon Primary School in Heyworth Street, just before the start of the school day. No pupils were present at the time of the incident and the school was closed for the day.
The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a woman from Walton was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving.
Providing an update today (November 29), Merseyside Police confirmed that Joanne Murray, 40, of Queens Drive, Walton, has now been charged with fail to provide specimen for analysis and dangerous driving.
Murray will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later today