Every Liverpool primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in 2024

These Liverpool schools received the top Ofsted mark.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT

Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for providing schools across the country with rankings - ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’.

While concerns have been shared regarding Ofsted's single-word judgements, alongside calls for reform, they are currently one way by which parents decide which schools to send their children to.

Many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, however, fewer have been awarded the top mark. We have scoured the ratings to find out which schools have received the top mark, with 27 Liverpool primary schools rated 'outstanding' in 2024.

Below are all of the Liverpool primary schools which currently hold an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating.

Information is correct at the time of publishing - February 7, 2024. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.

Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors."

1. All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Anfield

Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors." Photo: Google Street View

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: Tthe independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." An additional inspection took place in 2022.

2. Auckland College, Aigburth

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: Tthe independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." An additional inspection took place in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support."

3. Bank View High School, Fazakerley

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." Photo: Bank View High School

Published in January 2014, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School reads: "Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the school is exemplary. They are open, friendly and welcoming to visitors. Pupils are very interested in their lessons and feel very safe and happy. Attendance is high."

4. Booker Avenue Infant School, Mossley Hill

Published in January 2014, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School reads: "Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the school is exemplary. They are open, friendly and welcoming to visitors. Pupils are very interested in their lessons and feel very safe and happy. Attendance is high." Photo: Google Street View

