Every Liverpool primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in 2024

3 . Bank View High School, Fazakerley

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." Photo: Bank View High School