Every Liverpool primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in 2024

Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for providing schools across the country with rankings - ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’.
While concerns have been shared regarding Ofsted's single-word judgements, alongside calls for reform, they are currently one way by which parents decide which schools to send their children to.
Many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, however, fewer have been awarded the top mark. We have scoured the ratings to find out which schools have received the top mark, with 27 Liverpool primary schools rated 'outstanding' in 2024.
Below are all of the Liverpool primary schools which currently hold an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating.
Information is correct at the time of publishing - February 7, 2024. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.
1. All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Anfield
Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors." Photo: Google Street View
2. Auckland College, Aigburth
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: Tthe independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." An additional inspection took place in 2022. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bank View High School, Fazakerley
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." Photo: Bank View High School
4. Booker Avenue Infant School, Mossley Hill
Published in January 2014, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School reads: "Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the
school is exemplary. They are open, friendly
and welcoming to visitors. Pupils are very
interested in their lessons and feel very safe
and happy. Attendance is high." Photo: Google Street View