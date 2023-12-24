Register
Every free Merseytravel bus service running around Liverpool on Christmas Day 2023

Free bus services will operate around Merseyside this Christmas Day.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
A special network of free bus services, funded by Merseytravel, will run on Christmas Day, covering most hospital routes across the Liverpool City Region.

Running between approximately 12.00am and 6.00pm, Stagecoach will operate a number of services, however, Arriva has confirmed that none of their bus services will run.

Both Mersey Tunnels will also be toll free from 10.00pm on Christmas Eve until 6.00am on Boxing Day.

Free Christmas Day 2023 bus services around the Liverpool City Region

  • 10A: Liverpool - Page Moss - Whiston - St Helens.
  • 12A: Liverpool - West Derby - Stockbridge Village - Huyton.
  • 21A: Liverpool - Fazakerley - Tower Hill - Fazakerley - Liverpool.
  • 44: Formby - Southport - Crossens.
  • 62A: Crosby - Bootle - Aintree University Hospital
  • 102: Broadgreen Hospital - Croxteth - Aintree University Hospital
  • 201: Liverpool - Royal Liverpool Hospital - Speke
  • 410: New Brighton - Birkenhead - Clatterbridge Hospital
  • H1: Mill Park - Arrowe Park - New Brighton (both directions)
  • H2: St Helens - Whiston Hospital - St Helens

The full timetables can be found here.

Boxing Day bus services around the Liverpool City Region

Arriva will generally operate no services, except for special timetables on services 10b, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58a, 166, 188, 201 and 204.

Reduced timetables will operate on Stagecoach services 1/X1, 10A, 14A, 17/17A, 19, 20, 21, 31/32/33, 41/42, 53, 82, 86, 471/472 & A1 Amazon.

