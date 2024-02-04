Every Wirral primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in 2024

Ofsted is the regulatory body which provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’.
While concerns have been shared regarding Ofsted's single-word judgements, alongside calls for reform, they are currently one way by which parents decide which schools to send their children to.
Many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, however, fewer have been awarded the top mark. We have scoured the ratings to find out which schools have received the top mark, with 14 Wirral primary schools rated 'outstanding' in 2024.
Below are all of the Wirral primary schools currently rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.
Information is correct at the time of publishing - February 4, 2024. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.
1. Brackenwood Infant School, Bebington
Published in December 2023, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Infant School reads: “Staff provide highly effective and well-tailored support for pupils to ensure that they
are ready to learn. The school works quickly and purposefully to identify any pupils
who may have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). There is
effective communication between the school, parents and carers, and a wide range
of professionals. This ensures that pupils with SEND receive expert support to
enable them to achieve highly." Photo: Google Street View
2. Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Leasowe
Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive." Photo: Google Street View
3. Elleray Park School, Wallasey
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Elleray Park School reads: “Leaders have the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve in their learning and behaviour. Leaders’ unrelenting ambition for pupils starts from the moment they join the school. The school’s curriculum places no ceiling on pupils’ success. It prepares children and pupils, all of whom have special educational needs and/or disabilities, exceptionally well for their next steps in education and life in modern Britain." Photo: Google Street View
4. Gilbrook School, Woodchurch
Published in November 2017, the Oftsed report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be." Photo: Google Street View