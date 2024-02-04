Every Wirral primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in 2024

4 . Gilbrook School, Woodchurch

Published in November 2017, the Oftsed report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be." Photo: Google Street View