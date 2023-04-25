Register
News bulletin: Family tribute to 10-year-old Charlie Lowe, Royal visit to Liverpool for Eurovision, ABBA costumes on display in BME

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:19 BST

⚫ The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision on Abingdon Road in Liverpool have paid tribute to him. Charlie Lowe died in hospital following the collision on Thursday. They said he was "exceptionally happy, very smart and very funny."

👑 King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive in Liverpool this week ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest next month. On Wednesday, the pair will officially turn on the lights to reveal the Eurovision stage at the M&S Bank Arena and meet key figures involved in the Song Contest.

👩‍🎤 The costumes for ABBA Voyage are on public display at the British Music Experience as part of the museum's celebration of Eurovision in Liverpool. The Swedish band won the Song Contest with their song 'Waterloo' in 1974. The Phoenix Collection' of outfits will be on display through 31 August.

Related topics:LiverpoolHospitalABBAMuseumWaterloo