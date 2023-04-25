⚫ The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision on Abingdon Road in Liverpool have paid tribute to him. Charlie Lowe died in hospital following the collision on Thursday. They said he was "exceptionally happy, very smart and very funny."

👑 King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive in Liverpool this week ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest next month. On Wednesday, the pair will officially turn on the lights to reveal the Eurovision stage at the M&S Bank Arena and meet key figures involved in the Song Contest.

