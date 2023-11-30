Fiddlers Ferry demolition: How to watch huge cooling towers explosion live
The demolition of the iconic Fiddlers Ferry cooling towers will be available to watch live.
The landmark in Warrington has dominated the skyline of some neighbourhoods since 1971 but following Peel NRE’s acquisition of the site in 2022, the power station is to be destroyed in phases, starting with a huge explosion this week.
The power station was decommissioned in 2020, in line with government policy to phase out coal-fired facilities by 2025, and the entire demolition process is expected to be complete in 2025 or 2026, at which time plans for the new neighbourhood scheme will commence.
In the first phase, four of the eight cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry will be destroyed on Sunday, December 3, between 7.00am and 12.00pm, with the explosion expected to be visible in some parts of Liverpool. The former coal stockyard and some office buildings will also be destroyed in the first phase, with P.P O’Connor appointed to perform the demolition.
There will be no official and an exclusion zone has been created around the site with a number of road closures in place.
Safety advice
Contractor P.P. O’Connor has written to properties within a one-mile radius advising that doors and windows are kept closed on the morning of the demolition and Halton Council is also advising residents who live close to the site, particularly those with chronic respiratory conditions, to remain indoors if a visible dust cloud is generated during the demolition.
How to watch the Fiddlers Ferry live stream
Anyone who wishes to view the demolition is advised to do so via the live stream produced by the contractor, which is available here.