EA Sport have announced the best gold-rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Liverpool player ratings announced - including Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk

EA Sports have announced the top 23 FIFA 2 Ultimate Team player ratings, including Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

In past years, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would battle it out over who got the top FIFA rating and acquired the much-admired top card. However, fans will be pining to see how EA has judged the pair this year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is likely that Karim Benzema will be highly-valued with the French striker registering 44 goals and 15 assists while leading Real Madrid to a record fourteenth UEFA Champions League.

The Reds fans can only hope FIFA stopped rating Salah, after the winger’s trip to the African Cup of Nations. Prior to AFCON, Mohamed Salah scored 23 goals in 26 games and only seven goals in 21 games after.

Who are among Liverpool’s gold-rated Fifa 23 Ultimate Team cards?

Last year Mohamed Salah took the top spot as Liverpool’s most valuable FIFA Ultimate Team gold card. The top three is no different to last year’s with Salah and van Dijk’s ratings going up.

Here is a list of the Liverpool players included in the top 23 FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player ratings:

Mohamed Salah: 90 (↑ 1)

Virgil van Dijk: 90 (↑ 1)

Allison: 89 (-)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 (-)

Andrew Robertson 87 (-)

Fabinho 87 (↑ 1)

What are the best gold rated players on FIFA 23?

FIFA have released the best 23 Gold player cards alongside an earlier announcement with their FIFA Ambassadors’ ratings announced.

The best-rated players on FIFA 23:

Karim Benzema: 91 OVR

Robert Lewandowski: 91 OVR

Kyllian Mbappe: 91 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne: 91 OVR

Lionel Messi: 91 OVR

Mohammed Salah: 90 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk: 90 OVR

Cristiano Ronaldo: 90 OVR

Thibaut Courtois: 90 OVR

Manuel Neuer: 90 OVR

Neymar: 89 OVR

Heung-Min Son: 89 OVR

What is FIFA Ultimate Team?

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is a game mode that lets you build your dream squad by collecting Gold, Silver and Bronze player cards, with each player earning the much vaunted FIFA rating.

Players can earn FUT coins by playing other custom squads built by FIFA players across the world, either Online against players in FUT Rivals mode , against the computer in Squad Battles or completing a number of challenges across the season.

Players can use FUT coins to make important moves in the digital transfer market, buy packets of cards through microtransactions within the game, or save up for when bigger cards are released throughout the season.

In-form players across the leagues represented in FIFA Ultimate Team receive special cards which improve their ratings, while special cards during FUT events also see super boosts to stats to that player.

The holy grail(s) of Ultimate Team are Icon cards - celebrating footballing legends with some of the strongest ratings in FIFA games; from Pele through to Geoff Hurst.

When is FIFA 23 released?

FIFA 23 is out on September 30 2022 on the Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Steam . Pre-orders are now available through online stores or at your local video game retailer.

Those who want to play the game a week earlier can sign up to EA Play , which allows those early access to the game from September 23 2022.