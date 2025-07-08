A £1.47m monument at the Mersey Tunnel entrance is almost complete - more than 60 years after the original was removed.

Preston-based Eric Wright Civil Engineering was commissioned by Merseytravel, the executive body of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, to complete the landmark reconstruction, and it’s just days away from completion.

Designed in the early 1930s by Herbert Rowse, the architect behind the Queensway Tunnel, the original monument was removed in the 1960s following major road layout changes around the tunnel entrances. Its return celebrates Liverpool’s proud transport history, combining modern engineering with Rowse’s Neo-Classical and Art Deco design legacy.

What does it look like?

Echoing Rowse’s original design, the core of the monument is being rebuilt using polished, fluted precast concrete that emulates the original granite finish. The base is already in place, and the decorative bronze panelling is currently being installed, complete with inscriptions from the Birkenhead structure and a 2025 tribute.

The upper bronze-and‑Perspex bowl is in position, with integrated internal flood lighting and LED accents around the finial and bench uplighters. The surrounding etched concrete bench at floor level will provide both a seating area for the public and a complementary finish to the monument.

An artist's impression of how the new Queensway Monument will look | Mersey Rail

Abseiling

From now until mid‑July, Eric Wright Civil Engineering (Civils), will complete the final crane lifts, lighting installation, electrical and drainage works, and the quality finishes. Specialist abseiling techniques will be used for the internal works including electrical cabling, drainage, and lightning protection.

The project has already directed more than £523,000 towards regional suppliers, including Castle Fine Arts for the bronze elements and A&B Engineering for the electrical systems. During construction, the project created two new full-time roles, and provided work experience opportunities for a civil engineering undergraduate and a T‑Level student locally.

The Civils team has also delivered STEM career insight sessions at local schools and supported community employment initiatives, including 16 hours of volunteer support aimed at helping unemployed individuals gain job-readiness skills.

Gavin Hulme, Managing Director at Eric Wright Civil Engineering, said: “This is more than just a construction project. It’s an opportunity to honour Liverpool’s heritage by enhancing an engineering marvel that has provided a vital arterial route from the city to the Wirral for more than 90 years.

“We’re proud to be reaching the conclusion of this transformative project at Queensway Tunnel, delivering the new monument well within the agreed timescales. Our goal is to unveil a monument that restores a piece of Liverpool’s architectural history and enriches the city’s public realm for years to come.”

Councillor Steve Foulkes, Chair of the Liverpool City Region Transport Committee, said: “The return of the Queensway Tunnel monument is a proud moment for Liverpool. It’s a chance to reconnect with our heritage while creating a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. I’m proud to see this monument return to its rightful place, marking the gateway to a city that continues to look forward while honouring its past.”

What’s next?

The reinstated monument is part of a broader plan to create an inviting and accessible space for the public to enjoy. As part of the second phase, the surrounding Haymarket area will be enhanced to revitalise this prominent part of Liverpool and provide a place for people to meet, relax and connect.