First Jet2 flight prepares for take off from Liverpool Airport - full list of Jet2 routes from Liverpool
Holidaymakers are preparing to head off to a sunny destination as Jet2 launches at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this week.
In their first summer of operations, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.
Aircrafts will fly to destinations across Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus, including exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos and Bourgas.
When does Jet2 launch at Liverpool John Lennon Airport?
The first Jet2 flight from Liverpool will take off on Thursday, March 28 (2024) and head to sunny Tenerife, with the airport promising an exciting launch day.
- Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route
- Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)
- Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) - customers can also travel to Formentera with a Jet2 package holiday
- Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route
- Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route
- Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)
- Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route
- Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route
- Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)
- Kos – weekly Friday services
- Paphos – weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout
- Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)
- Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)
- Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route
- Simi - up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) between May 2 and October 21.
Winter 2024
Jet2 will be offering both flight only and full package deals to both Prague and Krakow, with available dates for the festive flights starting on November 29 and ending on December 16. Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) are available to book now to the popular Christmas market destinations with the Prague route being exclusive with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.