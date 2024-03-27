Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers are preparing to head off to a sunny destination as Jet2 launches at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this week.

In their first summer of operations, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

Aircrafts will fly to destinations across Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus, including exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos and Bourgas.

When does Jet2 launch at Liverpool John Lennon Airport?

The first Jet2 flight from Liverpool will take off on Thursday, March 28 (2024) and head to sunny Tenerife, with the airport promising an exciting launch day.

Jet2 launches at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this March. Image: Getty Images/Peterjgerloff, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route

- up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

– up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) - customers can also travel to Formentera with a Jet2 package holiday

– up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) - customers can also travel to with a Jet2 package holiday Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route

– weekly Monday services - exclusive route Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route

- weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

(Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) Kos – weekly Friday services

– weekly Friday services Paphos – weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout

– weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

- up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route Simi - up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) between May 2 and October 21.

