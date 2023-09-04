Everything you need to know about Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including parking, train stations, shops, restaurants, security and check in.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) was named best airport in the UK for the second year in a row, with excellent customer reviews and top ratings from Which? Travel. The airport is also due to launch its new Jet2 routes in 2024, meaning more passengers will be flying from Liverpool.

Many people across Liverpool choose LJLA as their preferred airport and are pretty savvy when it comes to navigating the terminal building. But, if you’ve never travelled from our city before, you may have a few questions - and we’re pretty sure we have the answers.

Here is our full guide to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, featuring passengers’ most frequently asked questions.

Travelling to and from Liverpool Airport

How far is Liverpool John Lennon Airport from the city centre?

Liverpool Airport is around seven miles away from Liverpool City Centre, and is located in Speke.

How can I get to Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Manchester?

National Express operates a coach from Manchester to Liverpool One bus station, which takes around 70 minutes. From the bus station, passengers can hop on the 500 Airport Express bus service as well as the 80A, 82A and 86A.

Trains also run from Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street station and Liverpool South Parkway, which is the closest to LJLA.

Does Liverpool Airport have a train station?

No. The closest train station to Liverpool John Lennon Airport is Liverpool South Parkway, located three miles away from the airport itself. Buses are available between the airport and the station via the 80A and 86A, which operate up to every 20 mins. If you would prefer to use a taxi or shuttle service, the top rated companies are listed here.

How much is Liverpool Airport parking?

Parking prices vary depening on the duration of your stay and the type of parking you’ve paid for. Parking is often cheaper if you book in advance. The cheapest option is booking Long Stay parking online in advance, at £49.99 per week. Full parking rates can be found here.

How much is Liverpool Airport drop off?

The Express Drop Off and Pick Up Car Park has a £5 minimum charge for up to 10 minutes. Drop Off 2 (400m from the Terminal) is free for up to 40 minutes.

Which airlines operate from Liverpool Airport?

easyJet

Ryanair

Lufthansa

Jet2.com (from March 2024)

Wizz Air

PLAY

Aer Lingus

Loganair

Wideroe

What flights fly out of Liverpool?

Alicante (from March 2024)

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Belfast

Bergen

Bergerac

Bourgas (from May 2024)

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest

Cluj-Napoca

Cork

Dalaman (from March 2024)

Derry

Dublin

Faro (from March 2024)

Frankfurt

Funchal (from April 2024)

Gdansk

Geneva

Heraklion (from May 2024)

Iasi

Ibiza (from May 2024)

Isle of Man

Izmir

Jersey

Katowice

Kaunas

Kerkyra (from May 2024)

Kosice

Kos (from May 2024)

Knock

Krakow

Lanark

Lanzarote (from March 2024)

Las Palmas (from March 2024)

Madrid

Malaga

Malta

Menorca (from May 2024)

Milan

Modlin

Nice

Paphos (from April 204)

Palma de Mallorca (from March 2024)

Paris

Porto

Poznan

Puerto del Rosario (from March 2024)

Reus

Reykjavik

Rhodes (from May 2024)

Rome

Salzburg

Shannon

Sofia

Stockholm

Szczecin

Tenerife (from March 2024)

Varna

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Zadar

Zakinthos (from May 2024)

Check-in and security

How early do you need to get to Liverpool Airport?

Liverpool John Lennon Airport recommends that you arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international journey.

How busy is Liverpool Airport?

Queue times during peak periods stand at just 15 to 20 minutes, much quicker than bigger airports. However, it could become busier with new Jet2 routes beginning soon.

How many terminals does Liverpool John Lennon Airport have?

Liverpool Airport only has one terminal building.

What time does security open?

Security at LJLA opens at 4.00am.

Is fast track at Liverpool Airport worth it?

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was recently named the best airport in the UK, receiving praise for its security queue wait times. We wouldn’t say fast track is necessary at LJLA, however, it may make travelling easier for people who feel particularly anxious when flying or queuing. Fast Track is available to all passengers from £5 per person when you book online.

Inside the airport

Does Liverpool Airport have a smoking area?

Yes - Liverpool Airport’s smoking area is located in the departure lounge which is accessed from the lower level, past the Kissing Gate Bar & Restaurant and is clearly signposted. Any persons with restricted mobility can access the smoking area from Gate 44. Electronic cigarettes are not permitted inside and must also be used in the smoking area.

Does Liverpool Airport have duty free?

There are two World Duty Free stores at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The main store is located in the Departure Lounge on Level 3 and a smaller store is located in the Departure Lounge on the Level 2.

Does Liverpool Airport have a lounge?

Yes - you can find the Aspire VIP Airport Lounge in the departures hall opposite Starbucks. It is open from 5.00am to 8.00pm every day and free WiFi and complimentary snacks are included. Access to the lounge costs around £37.99 for an adult and £21.99 for a child.

Does Liverpool Airport have a Boots?

Boots can be found after security, on both the Upper Level and Lower Level of the Departure Lounge.

Does Liverpool Airport have wi-fi?

Yes - passengers can access free wifi for up to four hours.

What shops are in Liverpool Airport?

World Duty Free, Boots, JD Sports, WHSmith, Travelex and With Love from Liverpool.

What restaurants, bars and cafes are in Liverpool Airport?

Kissing Gate, Starbucks, Burger King, The Cabin Bar, The Estuary Bar & Grill, Caffe Ritazza, Frankie & Benny’s, The Beer House, Upper Crust, Greggs (Arrivals).

About Liverpool John Lennon Airport

How old is Liverpool Airport?

Officially launching on July 1, 1933, it was opened by Charles Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Secretary of State for air at a grand civic ceremony, followed by one of the largest air displays seen at the time.

Originally known as Speke Airport, Liverpool was one of the UK’s first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years.

Today, passengers use the terminal that was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen in 2002 and which has since undergone further developments to cope with the millions of passengers that now use.

New Jet2 routes

Commencing in March next year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will begin to operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

