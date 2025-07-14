New images have been revealed for the first building to form part of a £1bn project to transform Liverpool’s waterfront skyline.

A planning application has been lodged with the city council by Davos Property Developments Limited in conjunction with Beetham Davos Ltd to create a 28-storey residential tower on the first plot of their £1bn King Edward site.

Beetham joined forces with KEIE to buy the former King Edward industrial estate on Gibraltar Row on the edge of Liverpool city centre for a landmark high-rise development. Part of the Liverpool Waters scheme, a long-term project from Peel Waters to transform the city’s post-industrial northern docklands, the King Edward project will be a high-rise residential development comprising more than 1,000 apartments.

King Edward Tower 1 View From Prince's Landing Stage | Brock Carmichael Architects/LDRS

The tower, designed by Brock Carmichael, comprises 255 one and two-bed apartments. The submission focuses on the plot which includes the former Bacchus Taverna at the junction of Waterloo Road and the now stopped-up Galton Street, at the northwest boundary of the seven-acre development site.

Chris Bolland, managing partner of Brock Carmichael said: “This is a bold expression that sets the design tone for the development going forward. We’ll animate the ground floor on two frontages with leisure occupiers for the public to enjoy, and our entrance canopy offers a confident statement that will make the building a key marker on the route to Everton’s new stadium.”

A residents’ lounge, gym and workspace will be provided on the first floor, with the top floor boasting two indoor lounges and a large outdoor space for barbecues and social gatherings. Darren Muir of Pegasus Group added: “The client’s aim is to set the benchmark for residents’ amenity, with almost fifty square feet of shared space per apartment. That’s almost double the current top figure in the city.”

The proposals offer a 51 per cent to 49 per cent split between 2-bed and 1-bed units, with 15 per cent parking provision. The outdoor space will enjoy 360-degree views of the city skyline, river Mersey and the Welsh mountains beyond.

The King Edward Triangle is one of the five neighbourhoods of Liverpool Waters, combined with Central Docks, Clarence Docks, Princes Dock and Northern Docks. The full site stretches from the northern edge of Liverpool city centre to Bramley-Moore Dock, where Everton FC’s new Hill Dickinson stadium has been built.

Among the other schemes earmarked for King Edward are proposals for the city’s first five-star hotel as part of a 60-storey tower which would become the tallest building. Liverpool does not currently have a hotel rated as five-star by AA’s industry recognised ratings.