New photographs have detailed the progress of demolition works at Bootle Strand and show how the historic shopping centre has already been transformed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to partially demolish Bootle Strand has been ongoing since last month and Sefton Council said it is progressing well.

It is positive news for the local authority who took on the ownership of The Strand back in 2019 with the hope of kickstarting a wider regeneration project. The purchase was secured for £32.5m using a money from a loan from the Public Works Loan Board, which is run on behalf of the treasury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition well underway at Bootle Strand as transformation gathers pace | EFP Drone Footage/LDRS

The roof over the Palatine Mall Atrium has now been fully removed, separating the Palatine Block from the rest of the shopping centre. The old shop canopies along Stanley Road have also been taken down and the main demolition of the Palatine Block is scheduled to begin soon. This is planned to coincide with the removal of the old roof coverings from the Mons Square Canopy.

Work began earlier this spring and has successfully cleared approximately 40,000 square feet – 9% of the existing site – to make way for a new public square and modern spaces that council officials said will help reshape Bootle Town Centre for generations to come.

This phase of the project is part of the wider Bootle Strand Transformation Project which aims to create a thriving town centre with welcoming public spaces, improved leisure and retail offers, better transport links and new opportunities for local businesses and residents.

To minimise disruption during demolition, a perimeter misting system has been installed to manage dust and vibration. In addition, monitoring systems are in place 24/7 to ensure the work has minimal impact on the local community and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly, Bootle Strand remains open as usual throughout the demolition, with all shops and businesses welcoming customers while work continues, and the Salt and Tar events programme for 2025 remains unaffected.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said: “Since the initial concept design work commenced, we have been heavily focused on both environmental sustainability and positive social outcomes as central parts of the project.

“I am delighted to see such progress in relation to the re-use of demolition material and the minimisation of waste going to landfill.

“I am also pleased to see, even at this early stage, so many vacancies being filled by local people, and we look forward to seeing even more as the demolition and then the main works progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition well underway at Bootle Strand as transformation gathers pace | Sefton Council/LDRS

Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Skills and Employment, added: “Seeing the demolition well underway is an exciting moment for Bootle.

“For generations the Strand has been central to our community and now it’s at the centre of our plans to create a town centre that’s fit for the future.

“Our focus throughout is on building a place that works for local people and businesses. While the demolition continues, shops and businesses remain open as usual, so we’re asking everyone to keep supporting them as we invest in Bootle’s future.”

VINCI Construction UK is leading the demolition work, which is expected to continue into late 2025. In addition to creating new spaces, the project has already generated apprenticeship and training opportunities for local people and is helping to create new pathways into work through Sefton@Work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sefton Council said it continues to work closely with local residents, businesses and partners to make sure the transformation reflects what the community wants and needs, from new green outdoor spaces to improved connections with key destinations like the new Everton Hill Dickinson Stadium.