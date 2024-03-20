A new flythrough video has been released showing what the proposed Mersey Tidal Power barrage linking Liverpool and Wirral could look like. The multi-billion pound clean energy scheme opens up the possibility of creating the first-ever cycling and pedestrian route over the river.

The Mersey Tidal Power project has been in talks for years and aims to provide renewable energy to residents. A barrage, which could generate power for 120 years, is Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram's preferred option and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) has agreed to start the formal planning process by preparing a scoping opinion to be submitted to the Planning Inspector later this year.

Advanced proposals include illustrations the barrage in the Mersey and the LCRCA have now released a video of how the world’s largest tidal power scheme could look – above and below the water.

Mr Rotheram said: “The River Mersey has been the lifeblood of our region’s fortunes for centuries – and it has an even more vital role to play in our future. Where our area was once a leader in the First Industrial Revolution, we now have an opportunity to seize our chance to become a leader in the Green Industrial Revolution.

“Mersey Tidal Power has the potential to generate clean, predictable energy for 120 years, create thousands of green jobs and apprenticeships – and all but seal our area’s status as Britain’s Renewable Energy Coast. Beyond the banks of the River Mersey, this is a national infrastructure asset that could position the UK as a global leader in the renewables race and help to turbocharge our net zero ambitions.