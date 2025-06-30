Former Liverpool star Paul Ince charged with drink driving

A former Liverpool star has been charged with drink driving.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ince, 57, has been charged with drink-driving after crashing into a central reservation, police said.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool manager, who also played for West Ham United and Inter Milan, won 53 caps for his country and played at Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998.

He was arrested after a black Range Rover crashed at 5pm on Saturday on Chester High Road in Neston, Wirral | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested after a black Range Rover crashed at 5pm on Saturday on Chester High Road in Neston, Wirral.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said officers were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston.

They said: “The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ince became the first black footballer to captain England in 1993.

After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.

The ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder has been bailed and is due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 18.