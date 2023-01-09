The teenager died from multiple injuries following the city centre attack in April.

Four men and a 14-year-old male have been found guilty for the murdering teenager Michael Toohey in Liverpool city centre last year.

On 16 April police were called to an internet café on London Road following a report that an 18-year-old male had been seriously assaulted. Paramedics took Michael to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

Detectives charged nine people with his murder. A trial by jury commenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 November and they all pleaded not guilty.

On Friday 6 January a jury found Kieran Williams, 28 years, of no fixed abode, Anthony Williams, 32 years, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, Michael Williams, 25 years, of Carlake Grove, Walton and Steven McInerney, 34 years, of no fixed abode, guilty for Michael’s murder. The jury found a further three defendants not guilty of murder.

Today, Monday 9 January, the jury also found the 14-year-old male who cannot named for legal reasons, guilty. They returned a verdict of not guilty for another defendant.

A date has yet to be set for the sentencing for the three Williams brothers, McInerney and the 14-year-old male.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout

Speaking about the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath said: “This was a truly shocking and brutal assault which led to the tragic and senseless death of a young man, Michael Toohey, who was about to be become a father.

“The tragic assault of that day which led to his death is abhorrent. Michael had not long arrived in the city centre to meet friends when he was tracked down and fatally assaulted.

“Nobody can begin to understand the impact and the circumstances of his sudden death has had on his family and friends.

