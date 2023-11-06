As a result of the planned events to honour the fallen, it has been confirmed that there will be a number of road closures in and around Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens.

Merseyside is hosting a number Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events this weekend, as residents join together to remember those who have lost their lives for their country.

Iconic Liverpool monuments will be lit up red from Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12 to mark the occasion, and commemoration events will be held around the region.

Road closures in Liverpool for Remembrance Day 2023

The following closures will be in place on Sunday, November 12.

William Brown Street from Byrom Street – 7.00am -1.00pm

London Road between Seymour Street and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1.00pm

Commutation Row between Islington and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1.00pm

Islington between Fraser Street and Commutation Row – 9.30am – 1.00pm

Lime Street between London Road and Copperas Hill - 9.30am – 1.00pm

St. John’s Lane and St. George’s Place between Old Haymarket and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1.00pm

Skelhorne Street between Bolton Street and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1.00pm

Queens Square Bus Station will be closed from 9.30am – 1.00pm

Access for the Holiday Inn Hotel and St John’s car park will be facilitated from Elliot Street / Lime Street junction.

All closures will be signed and stewarded and will remain in force only for as long as is necessary.

Due to the closure of Lime Street, the football bus services for the Liverpool FC v Brentford FC match Anfield (kick off at 2.30pm) will operate from Monument Place.

Road closures in Knowsley for Remembrance Day 2023

Road closures and diversions will be in place in Knowsley on both November 11 and 12 for remembrance events. For the services at Huyton Cenotaph for Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Day (November 12) a section of Civic Way will be closed between 10.30am to 11.30am from the junction of Westmorland Road. A map of the closures is available here.

Road closures in Sefton for Remembrance Day 2023

A number of temporary road closures will be in place across Sefton on November 12, lasting around two hours. Sefton Council told LiverpoolWorld the closures should end by 12.00pm. The roads affected are as follows:

Lord Street, Southport

Crosby Road South, Waterloo

Oriel Road, Bootle

Road closures in St Helens for Remembrance Day 2023

Warrington Road will be closed on Sunday, November 12 from 10.00 for approximately two hours between View Road and Ashfield. As a result, there will be changes to bus services.

Service 29: From Rainhill Station will be as normal route to Victoria Street then via right onto Warrington Road, Old Lane, Mill Lane, Warrington Road then as normal route to St Helens Bus Station (omits a section of Warrington Road). From St Helens Bus Station will be as normal route to Warrington Road then via Mill Lane, Old Lane, Warrington Road, Station Road to terminate at Rainhill Station (omits a section of Warrington Road).

From Rainhill Station will be as normal route to Victoria Street then via right onto Warrington Road, Old Lane, Mill Lane, Warrington Road then as normal route to St Helens Bus Station (omits a section of Warrington Road). From St Helens Bus Station will be as normal route to Warrington Road then via Mill Lane, Old Lane, Warrington Road, Station Road to terminate at Rainhill Station (omits a section of Warrington Road). Service 61 until 12.00: From Liverpool will be as normal route to Warrington Road then via Rainhill Road, Elton Head Road, St Helens Linkway, Warrington Road then as normal route to Widnes/Runcorn/Halton Hospital (omits a section of Warrington Road). From Widnes/Runcorn/Halton Hospital will be as normal route to Warrington Road then via St Helens Linkway, Elton Head Road, Rainhill Road, Warrington Road then as normal route to Liverpool (omits a section of Warrington Road).

