The Jimmy Corkhill actor died last month at the age of 68.

The funeral of Brookside legend Dean Sullivan will take place in Liverpool today.

Best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in the Liverpool-based soap opera, Sullivan died peacefully following a short illness on November 29, at the age of 68. Earlier this year, the actor announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

Brookside's longest serving actor, Sullivan starred in the iconic Channel 4 programme for over 17 years and is loved not only in Merseyside, but across the country

The Corkhill family, played by (left to right) Claire Sweeney, Dean Sullivan, Sue Jenkins, and George Christopher, from soap Brookside Credit: Lime Pictures/PA

Following the announcement of his death, Sullivan's co-stars paid tribute to him, with his television son, George Christopher, stating: “Brookside wouldn’t have been Brookside without Jimmy, it’s as simple as that."