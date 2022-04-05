Only two out of the six boroughs in the region do not charge an additional fee for collection of garden waste.

As Liverpool Council offers one final free pick up of garden waste bins before its controversial new charge comes into force, its comparative price has been put up against neighbouring local authorities.

From this month, Liverpool will be the fourth of six councils in the Liverpool City Region to ask residents to pay an additional fee for their garden waste to be collected.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens, Wirral and Halton also request payment for the non-statutory service. However, Knowsley and Sefton still provide free collections in their boroughs.

There are varying fees for collection of garden waste across the six councils of the Liverpool City Region. Image: stock.adobe.com

Green bin confusion in Liverpool

Liverpool Council was forced to offer one final free pick up for residents after a mix up on its website over when the existing provision would end.

From Monday April 18, residents must be fully registered with the new £40 annual scheme to have their garden waste collected. Liverpool Council had initially said on its website that free collections for all city residents had now ceased ahead of the new charge.

In a tweet, the local authority apologised for the “confusion and inconvenience.”

In Liverpool this week, green waste bins should be presented alongside blue recycling bins. Those who did not have their green bin collected this week will be picked up during their scheduled blue bin service from Monday 11th April.

Garden waste charges across Liverpool City Region

Wirral Council - £43 raising to £50

It was confirmed last week that in Wirral, the council would increase its garden waste charge by 15% to £50 per year.

The local authority said due to the rising costs of providing the service, residents would have to stump up more than the original £43 charge. If residents want a second bin they will have to pay £30, up from £25 currently.

Liverpool - £40

The new charge begins this month and residents must be registered by April 18.

Cllr Abdul Qadir, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said for the scheme to break even, a 33% take up is required, the equivalent of 49,000 homes across the city.

More than 1,800 people have signed a petition calling for the charge to be scrapped altogether.

St Helens - £39

In St Helens, having your garden waste collected will set you back £39, just £1 less than in Liverpool. When the fee was brought into St Helens five years ago, council leaders said it would “protect essential services”.

Halton - £35

Halton introduced its fee structure back in 2015 and initially charged £25. This has since risen to £35.

Sefton and Knowsley - no fee