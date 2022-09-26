Gary Neville to appear at Labour Party conference in Liverpool - agenda and key speakers on Monday
The ex-footballer turned pundit heavily criticised Kwasi Kwarteng’s Mini Budget in his newspaper column.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville will appear alongside Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the party’s conference in Liverpool on Monday.
It comes after the Ex-England defender used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the recent tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “immoral” and “madness”.
The Sky Sports pundit said Liz Truss was “taking the absolute Mickey out of us” by cutting taxes for the wealthy and declared that having the Labour leader as prime minister would be “a change that cannot come quick enough”.
Before appearing at the main conference at the ACC alongside Starmer in the afternoon, Neville will speak in the morning at one of the fringe events with shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell on future of English football.
Liverpool’s Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram will also speak at the ACC this afternoon.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has the main speech at the conference on Monday, at midday, and will set out an alternative economic course after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday.
Labours plan to generate wealth
A Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.
Ms Reeves will use her speech to set out the details of plan, which would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.
The creation of the national wealth fund could be modelled on similar institutions in countries like Norway and Singapore, and its aim is to create long-term wealth for Britain.
Ms Reeves is expected to say: “Here is the deal: The next Labour government will create a national wealth fund so that when we invest in new industries, in partnership with business the British people will own a share of that wealth and the taxpayer will get a return on that investment.”
Labour wants to target the money at industries where public investment could attract further private sector spending to deliver energy security and a zero-carbon economy.
The projects include eight new battery factories, six clean steel plants, nine renewable-ready ports, the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser plant and net-zero industrial clusters in every region of the country.
Other policy announcements include a commitment to clean up England’s rivers, with a legally binding target to end 90% of sewage discharges by 2030.
Monday’s agenda and key speakers at Labour conference
At the conference:
- 10.10 TUC president Sue Ferns.
- 10.15 Jonathan Ashworth.
- 10.20 Louise Haigh.
- 11.40 Ed Miliband.
- 11.45 Jonathan Reynolds.
- 12.00 speech by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.
- 14.15 Wales report with Jo Stevens and First Minister Mark Drakeford (1425).
- 14.35 Steve Rotheram.
- 16.30 Lisa Nandy.
- 16.35 Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray.
- 16.45 Anas Sarwar.
- 16.55 Peter Kyle.
- 17.10 Sir Keir Starmer and Lucy Powell in conversation with former England footballer Gary Neville.
Fringe events include:
- 08.30 Standards Committee chairman Chris Bryant at Institute for Government event.
- 09.00 PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka and CWU chief Dave Ward at PCS event.
- 10.00 Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy at Onward event on rebuilding the Red Wall.
- 10.00 Gary Neville and shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell at event on future of English football.
- 11.00 FBU general secretary Matt Wrack and John McDonnell at event on public ownership and picket lines.
- 12.00 Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy at New Statesman/UK in a Changing Europe event.
- 14.00 In conversation with David Lammy.
- 14.00 Sadiq Khan in conversation with TV chef Tom Kerridge.
- 15.00 EU ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida at event on the future of the UK-EU relationship.
- 15.00 Party chair Anneliese Dodds at event on banning conversion therapy.
- 16.15 Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy at Electoral Reform Society event.
- 17.00 Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting at New Statesman/Tony Blair Institute event.
- 17.30 Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds at CBI event.
- 18.45 Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham in conversation at New Statesman event.
- 19.00 Louise Haigh and Jonathan Reynolds at Open Labour rally.
- 19.30 Lisa Nandy in conversation with Demos.