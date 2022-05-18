The former Only Way is Essex star will be meeting fans and filming TikTok videos as part of a new competition to find models for New Look.

Gemma Collins launched her brand new clothing range with New Look this week.

The style of the range is geared towards the upcoming summer months with bright colours and tonnes of beach outfits.

Gemma will be at Liverpool One on Thursday May 19.

All of the clothes in the collection come in sizes eight to 28 making it one of New Look’s most inclusive lines.

As part of her promotion of the new collaboration Gemma will be at the Liverpool ONE shopping centre on Thursday, May 19 at 2pm.

The clothing line is perfect for the summer months.

She is inviting the people of Liverpool to come down and take part in a modelling competition.

The prize is joining Gemma in New Look’s autumn and winter campaign as a clothes model.

Anyone interested will be filmed on a special 360 camera at Liverpool One - Gemma will be on site to give out tips and tricks.

The video will be sent to particpant’s phones so they can upload the video to TikTok with an exclusive clip of Gemma.

Gemma will be filming TikTok’s with hopeful models in Liverpool on May 19.