Coleen Rooney - wife of Man United legend Wayne Rooney - is currently amidst her ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial with Rebekah Vardy.

The long-awaited ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial consisting of two footballer’s wives - Coleen Rooney, married to Wayne, and Rebekah Vardy, married to Leicester City frontman Jamie - has finally begun.

It has been a high-profile libel battle to settle a dispute that has spanned nearly three years.

But who is Coleen Rooney - and what is the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial all about? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Coleen Rooney?

Coleen Rooney - born Coleen McLoughlin - is widely-known for being married to ex-England captain and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old was born in Liverpool to parents Tony and Colette McLoughlin - she is the eldest of four children.

Coleen Rooney attended St John Bosco Arts College in Croxteth, leaving school with a grand total of 10 GCSEs.

She is much more than just a footballer’s wife, previously writing columns for magazines such as Ok! and Closer, as well as an abundance of experience on television.

Coleen went on to create her own ITV show called ‘Coleen’s Real Women’ in 2008, as well as selling exercise DVDs and fronting various campaigns.

Not just that, but she is an author - with her very own autobiography ‘Welcome to My World’ (2007), also publishing a four-book series called ‘Coleen Style Queen’ (2008-2010).

How did she meet Wayne Rooney and when did they get married?

Coleen Rooney met her esteemed partner Wayne when she was 12-years-old as they went to school together.

The pair started dating after they had left school when she was 16 - over 20 years ago.

Both Coleen and Wayne tied the knot on 12 June 2008 in Portofino, Italy.

The couple now live in a £4 million mansion in Cheshire, with Wayne Rooney currently manager of League One club Derby County.

Does she have any children with Wayne Rooney?

Coleen and Wayne currently have four children at the time of publishing.

Kai, 12, was born in 2009 and currently plays for the Manchester United academy at under-12 level.

Klay, 9, was born in 2013 and is a huge fan of rugby.

Kit, 6, was born 2016, with the youngest sibling being Cass, 4, who was born in 2018.

What is her net worth?

Net worth is the value of all non-financial and financial assets owned by an individual, business or organisation minus the value of any outstanding liabilities.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coleen Rooney’s net worth stands at $19 million / £15.4 million.

What is Coleen Rooney’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial with Rebekah Vardy about?

‘Wagatha Christie’ refers to the on-going libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

The former-friends are currently in conflict after Coleen, 36, made allegations that Rebekah, 39, had leaked stories from her private Instagram account to the press.

The controversy between the footballer’s wives dates back to October 2019 when Coleen posted the allegations against Rebekah on social media.

The following is the famous tweet which went viral:

During Coleen’s investigation into how personal stories of hers were getting out to the media, the 36-year-old started to post false tales over a series of months on her Instagram account, restricting who could read them in order to find the perpetrator.

In doing so, she decided to pin the blame on Rebekah Vardy - who has since pleaded her innocence and has asked for a public apology from Coleen.

Due to the lack of a response, the wife of Jamie Vardy decided to sue her for libel - often dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case in jest.