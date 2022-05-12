MP slams Government PPE contracts, Liverpool postcodes with the worst drivers, Mersey Ferry terminal renamed after local legend.

⛴️ Mersey Ferries passengers will now arrive at the ‘The Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal’ after the Pier Head building was officially renamed in honour of the Merseybeat icon.

A new 12ft high mural was also unveiled within the terminal building as a tribute to the local hero, who died aged 78, in January 2021. He became synonymous with the ferries following his 1964 hit Ferry Across the Mersey.

Frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers, his version of You’ll Never Walk Alone also became the anthem for Liverpool FC.

😷 MP for Sefton Central Bill Esterson has said the Government could have saved jobs and the taxpayer 'millions of pounds' if they had worked with local British businesses to supply PPE during the pandemic.

This comes after claims that the Government is burning up to £45 million worth of unusable PPE every month.

🚗 DVLA data reveals the postcodes where the highest proportion of drivers have penalty points, and two of the top ten are in Liverpool.