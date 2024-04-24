Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Jerram’s iconic ‘Gaia’ exhibition is returning to Merseyside this spring, giving visitors the chance to see the planet floating gently in three dimensions.

Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the ‘Floating Earth’ display shone brightly on Liverpool’s Albert Dock last year, as part of the city’s Eurovision offerings. Now, the fabulous artwork is heading over the water, to Wirral’s beautiful Birkenhead Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to be on display for three days this May, ‘Gaia’ is an accompanying piece to Luke’s similarly iconic work, the Museum of the Moon, that was displayed at Birkenhead Town Hall as part of the celebrations the last time Wirral was Borough of Culture in 2019.

Floating Earth, Albert Dock. Image: Mark McNulty

Artist Luke Jerram said: “I am delighted that my Gaia artwork will be part of this important programme which makes culture available to everyone in the area. Presented in the landmark Birkenhead Park, I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after – our only home.”