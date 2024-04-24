Gaia: Giant illuminated Floating Earth is headed for Birkenhead Park
Luke Jerram’s iconic ‘Gaia’ exhibition is returning to Merseyside this spring, giving visitors the chance to see the planet floating gently in three dimensions.
Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the ‘Floating Earth’ display shone brightly on Liverpool’s Albert Dock last year, as part of the city’s Eurovision offerings. Now, the fabulous artwork is heading over the water, to Wirral’s beautiful Birkenhead Park.
Set to be on display for three days this May, ‘Gaia’ is an accompanying piece to Luke’s similarly iconic work, the Museum of the Moon, that was displayed at Birkenhead Town Hall as part of the celebrations the last time Wirral was Borough of Culture in 2019.
Artist Luke Jerram said: “I am delighted that my Gaia artwork will be part of this important programme which makes culture available to everyone in the area. Presented in the landmark Birkenhead Park, I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after – our only home.”
‘Gaia’ will be on display in Birkenhead Park from Tuesday May 28 until Thursday May 30.
