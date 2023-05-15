If you haven’t see the spectacular display yet, you still have time!

Due to popular demand, the Floating Earth display by artist Luke Jerram will remain at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool for one extra weekend.

The piece, by artist Luke Jerram, uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, and provides visitors with the opportunity to see the planet floating gently in three dimensions - creating Liverpool’s most incredible backdrop.

Using the water’s surface as a natural mirror, the artwork will present a stunning and visual effect, accompanied by a breath-taking soundscape by BAFTA award winning composer, Dan Jones.