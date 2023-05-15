Due to popular demand, the Floating Earth display by artist Luke Jerram will remain at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool for one extra weekend.
The piece, by artist Luke Jerram, uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, and provides visitors with the opportunity to see the planet floating gently in three dimensions - creating Liverpool’s most incredible backdrop.
Using the water’s surface as a natural mirror, the artwork will present a stunning and visual effect, accompanied by a breath-taking soundscape by BAFTA award winning composer, Dan Jones.
The 10-metre artwork has been shining brightly on the dock since April 28, as part of Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations, and was initally meant to be removed on May 18. However, visitors can experience the display until Sunday May 21, before switching it is switched off at 11:59pm.