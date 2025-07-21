Give us vital rail upgrades so we can invest in the future, say Liverpool business bosses
Research conducted by Make UK and Barclays Corporate Bank indicates that businesses believe reinstating the project would substantially boost passenger travel and relieve pressure on existing lines, thereby increasing capacity for freight.
A survey of 200 manufacturing firms found that nine out of 10 support moving forward with the original high-speed rail line. A similar proportion also backed increased investment in faster rail connections between Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Hull, and Newcastle.
Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, stated: “It’s clear that the current levels of rail capacity aren’t suitable for the levels of freight traffic the Government is predicting in the future. As a result, if industry is to make greater use of rail then we need the extra capacity which a high-speed link for passenger traffic would free up.
“This would provide a valuable opportunity to invest in multi-mode hubs which would improve connectivity between our major ports and better integrate road and rail routes through the spine of the country.”
Lee Collinson, head of manufacturing, transport and logistics at Barclays UK Corporate Bank, added: “Upgrading and integrating our road, rail and port systems is crucial for boosting productivity, decarbonising transport and supporting long-term competitiveness.”
