Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The official NHS study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Liverpool.

The latest GP Patient Survey , produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very bad or fairly bad.

1. Fir Tree Medical Centre At Fir Tree Medical Centre, Croxteth Park, 43% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor. Image: Google

2. The Hollies Medical Centre At The Hollies Medical Centre in Formby, 43% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor. Image: Google

3. Bousfield Surgery At Bousfield Surgery in Kirkdale, 40% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor. Image: Google

4. Yew Tree Centre At Yew Tree Centre in Dovecot, 38% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad. Image: Google