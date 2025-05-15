It’s reputed to be Britain’s oldest remaining water tower - and now work is set to begin turning it into a home.

The Grade II-listed Tower Hill Water Tower in Ormskirk dates back to 1853-4. Built in a ‘Romanesque revival style’, its been disused for some time and the water tank was removed in the 1980s.

In 2023, West Lancashire Borough Council granted permission to convert the structure into a home, and work is set to begin next month - pending the approval of a construction management plan.

What will it be like?

The existing tower will be left entirely alone, and a new two-storey metal box will be constructed on the top. The agent for the applicant said: “We have concluded that the only viable proposal for the tower [to safeguard its future] is a single dwelling sat on top of the tower that seeks to recreate the previously lost metal water tank.”

None of the existing listed structure needs to be taken away and the tower retains its key component - the open nature of the columns at the tower base. The spiral staircase will also be retained and used. The agent added: “A single residential unit avoids previous concern over privacy issues and means that there is no reliance on the purchase of [much loved] neighbouring allotment land to make the scheme viable.”

How the box would look on the top of the water tower | Snook/Neil Dawson/West Lancashire Borough Council

What’s next?

West Lancashire Borough Council have been asked to approve details of how the construction will be managed, which includes details of working hours, wheel washing and site access. If approved, the applicant, Neil Dawson, wants to start work in June/July, lasting for approximately 18- 24 months.

It is proposed that site works will be undertaken between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 1pm on Saturdays. There will be no working on Bank Holidays or Sundays.