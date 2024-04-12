Ladies Day is finally here, with thousands of excited racegoers heading to Aintree for Merseyside’s most fashionable day of the year. Marking the second day of the Grand National festival, Ladies Day sees attendees don their best hats, dresses and outfits in a bid to be named ‘Best Dressed’ at the Style Awards.

A number of races will take place throughout the afternoon, with the final race of the day taking place at 5.15pm.

The world-famous festival culminates with the main Grand National steeplechase on Saturday but, for many, Ladies Day is the highlight, with outfits planned months in advance and hours spent on hair and makeup.

Winners of the Style Awards will be announced just after 3.00pm, revealing Aintree’s ‘Best Dressed’ and ‘Most Sustainably Dressed’, but there is no shortage of brilliant outfits at Aintree Racecourse this year.

Take a look at the gallery below to keep to up to date with all things Ladies Day 2024...

This article will be updated live throughout Ladies Day.

1 . Ladies Day 2024 A little cloud but the sun is still shining in Aintree. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty

2 . Ladies Day 2024 'Kiss me quick' cowboy hats? Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

3 . Ladies Day 2024 Racegoers arrive at Aintree Racecourse for Ladies Day 2024, wearing some pretty fantastic hats. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty