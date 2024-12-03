Police have arrested nine men on suspicion of tragedy chanting

The arrests were made at the Liverpool v Manchester City match at Anfield on Sunday December 1. Seven of the nine men arrested were from the Greater Manchester area. The others are from Cheshire and Lancashire.

Those arrested were a 38-year-old man from Audenshaw; a 32-year-old man from Macclesfield; a 52-year-old man from Denton; a 57-year-old man from Failsworth; a 58-year-old man from Rochdale.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting | Getty Images

Also arrested were a 47-year-old man from Rochdale; a 53-year-old man from Manchester; a 19-year-old from Medlar-with-Wesham, Lancashire; and a 28-year-old from Prestwich, who was also arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Six of the nine arrested have been bailed, two have been discharged for voluntary attendance (58-year-old man and 47-year-old man, both from Rochdale) and one has been charged. Kian Holt, 19 years, of Medlar-with-Wesham has been charged with a public order offence under S3 Football Offence Act 1991 (tragedy chanting). He will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on January 8.

Liverpool won the match 2-0, with Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah on the scoresheet. It was a fifth defeat in six games for Pep Guardiola’s side.