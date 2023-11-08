Great Homer Street will open a Sunday Christmas market full of festive goodies for the first time in its 180 year history.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Liverpool's most iconic markets is launching a dedicating Christmas market for the first time in its 180-year history.

Great Homer Street Market, known by locals as Greatie, has been around for nearly two centuries, with people across Liverpool visiting its stalls every Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, vendors at the Everton venue are gearing up to welcome customers to a special Christmas market every Sunday.

Running from November 19 until December 17, it will operate from 10.00am to 4.00pm each week with a range of affordable festive goodies and food up for grabs, complementing the Christmas markets at St George's Hall.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “Greatie is one of our flagship markets and is hugely popular every Saturday – I personally am a huge fan and love finding hidden gems in there.

“Following conversations with traders and customers, we were keen to introduce activities which not only enhance the current offer but also attract a whole new audience who can experience everything this wonderful site has to offer.