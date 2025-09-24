A grim video shows water and sewage bursting through a manhole cover in a Merseyside woodland a man believes may have been happening for years.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further photos seen by the LDRS show the vile aftermath of a similar incident earlier this year.

The spillage, understood to have taken place on September 19, took place near storm tanks operated by United Utilities near Upton on the Wirral. It is located in woodland close to a footpath that runs alongside the River Fender between Felthorpe Close and Upton Park Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aftermath of spill that took place in woodland near the River Fender, Upton on the Wirral, in April 2025 | Alan Howgate/LDRS

The LDRS understands United Utilities were contacted by the Environment Agency (EA) about the manhole on September 17 and a visit was carried out at the site followed by a clean-up the next day. Wirral resident Alan Howgate said he’d contacted the EA after being frustrated about the situation.

However Mr Howgate, who took the video and photos, said he first raised the issue with the water company in April this year. He also pointed to Google Earth imagery dating back several years, believing this indicates a regular spill in the area.

This imagery shows a grey or brown area stretching from the woodland where the manhole is located towards the River Fender covering a patch varying between 300 and 500 metres squared. This area, which is only visible on certain images, dates back to March 2018.

For example in early March 2022, satellite imagery appears to show a large quantity of water running towards the River Birket. Later that month, brown discolouration can be seen in the same area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Howgate believes Google Earth satellite imagery shows sewage spills in previous years in the woodland near Upton on the Wirral. One image taken on March 14 2022 | Google Earth/LDRS

When he first reported the issue in April this year, Mr Howgate said “They said they would investigate it, we have fixed the lid, and we have got a plan to clean up the wipes and sewage.” He said the water company also installed a fence to prevent livestock from a nearby farm coming into contact with the area affected by the spill.

However when he visited the area following heavy rain on September 19 last week, Mr Howgate said: “It was gushing water with wipes and toilet paper. With the previous spill when it had come off, it was full of toys which had been thrown away.

“Why are they just doing little jobs instead of repairing it? They went in with tractors and diggers and cleaned it all up. What is the use of doing all that when you are not solving the problem?

“The wildlife is trying to survive alongside us. It’s trying to survive and we are doing nothing to help it. It’s very annoying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just use rivers as highways for our rubbish. All the waterways I have been looking at are badly contaminated. We are just not helping the wildlife when we could be. I feel so sorry for them.”

The aftermath of spill that took place in woodland near the River Fender, Upton on the Wirral, in April 2025 | LDRS

He said he had done surveys of the River Fender and found very few species of animals in it. According to an Environment Agency study carried out in 2022, levels of fish and invertebrates in the river are considered “poor” though overall it is rated moderate.

Mr Howgate questioned why the issue hadn’t been solved after he reported it back in April given the costs involved with cleaning up the sewage, adding: “Instead of a half-hearted job, do a proper job.”

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “Following heavy, sustained rain, an issue on our network caused flooding from a manhole. Our team attended the site and carried out a full clean-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are complex hydraulic issues in the area, and we have recently secured funding to make improvements, including creating more storage. Work will start in Spring 2026, and in the meantime, an extensive cleaning of the network is set to take place immediately to stop blockages and reduce flood risk.

“We understand people’s concerns about protecting the environment, and we are on with delivering the largest ever environmental investment programme the North West has ever seen, transforming over 500km of waterways across the region.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said anyone who suspects pollution in waterways should contact their 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060.