Gromit Unleashed 3 raises £2 million for Grand Appeal - here's how much Paul McCartney's sculpture raised
The much-loved Gromit Unleashed 3 sculptures went under the hammer last evening (October 2) in a spectacular charity auction at the Gromit Unleashed Pavilion at Cribbs Mall.
The event was presided by esteemed auctioneer, Helena Newman, chairman of the Sotheby’s Europe, and a total of £2,000,000 were raised for The Grand Appeal, which supports Bristol Children’s Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital.
More than 50 unique Wallace& Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Norbot and Feather McGraw sculptures were auctioned alongside the Gromit Unleashed Miniature Collection and an authenticated print of Banksy’s Toxic Mary.
Among the highlights, Darth McGraw, Bobby Dazzler, and the framed picture of Feathers with the Pearl Earring attracted fierce competition. In order, selling for £70,000, £65,000, and £60,000. Bidders joined from across the UK and around the world, underlining the global appeal of the collection.
Nicola Masters, director of The Grand Appeal, said: “What an incredible night! To see these much-loved characters go under the hammer and raise such an astonishing amount is truly humbling.
“We are so grateful to every bidder, sponsor, artist and supporter who made this possible. These funds will make a life-changing difference for sick children and babies cared for at Bristol Children’s Hospital and St Michael’s Hospital.”
Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, added: “It was an honour to host such an extraordinary auction, bringing together the creative genius of some of the most iconic names in art, film, music and literature, in partnership with Aardman.
“Every sculpture was a work of love and imagination, created with the purpose of helping The Grand Appeal in its vital mission.”
This year, The Grand Appeal and Aardman celebrate a 30-year partnership of Wallace & Gromit spearheading the charity’s fundraising.
The partnership was first conceived in 1995 to help raise money to build the Bristol Children’s Hospital on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol. Since then, The Grand Appeal has generated £90 million for Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity and the Neonatal Intensive Care Ward at St Michael’s Hospital.
To keep up to date with the latest news from The Grand Appeal and Gromit Unleashed, visit www.gromitunleashed.org.uk and follow @TheGrandAppeal across Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, and @GromitUnleashed on Facebook and X.
Here’s how much each sculpture and art piece raised from highest to lowest:
Darth McGraw - £70,000
Bobby Dazzler - £65,000
The Bird with a Diamond Earring - £60,000
Super Ply Guy - £42,000
Mr Darcy- £40,000
Beagle 3 - £38,000
Edelweiss - £36,000
The Great Gatsby - £35,000
Fisherman's Fiend - £32,000
King of Diamonds - £32,000
The Secret Keeper- £32,000
Toucan Tango- £32,000
Wallace Goes to Hollywood -£32,000
Rainbert - £32,000
El Plumas - £30,000
Predator - £30,000
Ringmaster - £30,000
Rooster Booster - £30,000
Sweet and Tidy - £29,000
Feathers McGraw Bronze Statuette - £28,000
Gromit Woody - £28,000
Hotdog - £28,000
Love, Actually - £28,000
Norbot -£28,000
Robin Hood: Prince of Cheese - £28,000
Mowgli -£26,000
Once Upon a Time -£26,000
Rosebud - £26,000
Spellbound -£25,000
Yellow Submarine -£25,000
Aladdin -£24,000
Astrognome - £24,000
Cuckoo! -£24,000
Emerald -£24,000
Jolly Roger -£24,000
The Big Friendly Wallace -£24,000
Wallace Aurelius - £24,000
Frostbite -£22,000
The Birds -£22,000
The Bristol Barker -£22,000
The T.E.A.minator- £22,000
Wolly Capers - £22,000
Austentatious- £20,000
Marigold -£20,000
Nemesis - £20,000
Pinewoof - £20,000
Poppy -£20,000
Scone with the Wind - £20,000
Walk the Lime - £20,000
Wednesday - £20,000
Gnarlybot - £19,000
Oceana - £19,000
Spot the Gromit - £19,000
Toxic Mary - £19,000
Starcatcher -£18,000
The Chicken and the Egg - £16,000
Wallace and Gromit Bronze Statuette - £16,000