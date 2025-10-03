Gromit Unleashed 3 has successfully raised over £2 million at auction. Discover how much each sculpture was sold for.

The much-loved Gromit Unleashed 3 sculptures went under the hammer last evening (October 2) in a spectacular charity auction at the Gromit Unleashed Pavilion at Cribbs Mall.

The event was presided by esteemed auctioneer, Helena Newman, chairman of the Sotheby’s Europe, and a total of £2,000,000 were raised for The Grand Appeal, which supports Bristol Children’s Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital.

More than 50 unique Wallace& Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Norbot and Feather McGraw sculptures were auctioned alongside the Gromit Unleashed Miniature Collection and an authenticated print of Banksy’s Toxic Mary.

Among the highlights, Darth McGraw, Bobby Dazzler, and the framed picture of Feathers with the Pearl Earring attracted fierce competition. In order, selling for £70,000, £65,000, and £60,000. Bidders joined from across the UK and around the world, underlining the global appeal of the collection.

Nicola Masters, director of The Grand Appeal, said: “What an incredible night! To see these much-loved characters go under the hammer and raise such an astonishing amount is truly humbling.

“We are so grateful to every bidder, sponsor, artist and supporter who made this possible. These funds will make a life-changing difference for sick children and babies cared for at Bristol Children’s Hospital and St Michael’s Hospital.”

Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, added: “It was an honour to host such an extraordinary auction, bringing together the creative genius of some of the most iconic names in art, film, music and literature, in partnership with Aardman.

“Every sculpture was a work of love and imagination, created with the purpose of helping The Grand Appeal in its vital mission.”

This year, The Grand Appeal and Aardman celebrate a 30-year partnership of Wallace & Gromit spearheading the charity’s fundraising.

From l to r Peter Lord, Nicola Masters, Helena Newman, Nick Park and Dave Sproxton. A total of £2,000,000 were raised for The Grand Appeal, which supports Bristol Children’s Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital. | The Grand Appeal

The partnership was first conceived in 1995 to help raise money to build the Bristol Children’s Hospital on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol. Since then, The Grand Appeal has generated £90 million for Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity and the Neonatal Intensive Care Ward at St Michael’s Hospital.

Here’s how much each sculpture and art piece raised from highest to lowest:

Darth McGraw - £70,000

Bobby Dazzler - £65,000

The Bird with a Diamond Earring - £60,000

Super Ply Guy - £42,000

Mr Darcy- £40,000

Beagle 3 - £38,000

Edelweiss - £36,000

The Great Gatsby - £35,000

Fisherman's Fiend - £32,000

King of Diamonds - £32,000

The Secret Keeper- £32,000

Toucan Tango- £32,000

Wallace Goes to Hollywood -£32,000

Rainbert - £32,000

El Plumas - £30,000

Predator - £30,000

Ringmaster - £30,000

Rooster Booster - £30,000

Sweet and Tidy - £29,000

Feathers McGraw Bronze Statuette - £28,000

Gromit Woody - £28,000

Hotdog - £28,000

Love, Actually - £28,000

Norbot -£28,000

Robin Hood: Prince of Cheese - £28,000

Mowgli -£26,000

Once Upon a Time -£26,000

Rosebud - £26,000

Spellbound -£25,000

Yellow Submarine -£25,000

Aladdin -£24,000

Astrognome - £24,000

Cuckoo! -£24,000

Emerald -£24,000

Jolly Roger -£24,000

The Big Friendly Wallace -£24,000

Wallace Aurelius - £24,000

Frostbite -£22,000

The Birds -£22,000

The Bristol Barker -£22,000

The T.E.A.minator- £22,000

Wolly Capers - £22,000

Austentatious- £20,000

Marigold -£20,000

Nemesis - £20,000

Pinewoof - £20,000

Poppy -£20,000

Scone with the Wind - £20,000

Walk the Lime - £20,000

Wednesday - £20,000

Gnarlybot - £19,000

Oceana - £19,000

Spot the Gromit - £19,000

Toxic Mary - £19,000

Starcatcher -£18,000

The Chicken and the Egg - £16,000

Wallace and Gromit Bronze Statuette - £16,000