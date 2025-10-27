'Gun' found in Wirral park as police launch investigation

The suspected firearm found in Arrowe Park. | Merseyside Police

An investigation is underway after a suspected gun was found in a Wirral park.

At around 11.30am on Sunday (October 26), Merseyside Police received a report that a member of the public had found a gun in a stream in Arrowe Park.

Officers attended and recovered the firearm, which will now be forensically examined to determine if it’s a viable weapon.

Detective Inspector Chris Clark, from the force’s Firearm Investigation Team, said: “Although this appears to be an older firearm, in the wrong hands it could still cause significant fear and harm in Merseyside and tests are ongoing to see if it's a viable weapon.

“The recovery of this weapon in a park where families visit demonstrates the complete disregard those involved in serious organised crime have for our communities.

“We know that offenders involved in serious and organised crime sometimes use public spaces to hide their firearms in an attempt to avoid their connection to the weapon being detected by police.

“Clearly, leaving viable weapons in open public spaces is incredibly dangerous and we are fortunate that a responsible adult found this gun and did the right thing.

“If you know where people are storing guns, or who is involved in gun crime I would urge you to contact us and help us to make your streets safer."

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via @MerPolCC quoting reference 25000878932. You can also report information here or call 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.