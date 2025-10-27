On The Waterfront festival. | On The Waterfront

Red Rum Club are set to headline On The Waterfront 2026, marking their biggest outdoor hometown show to date and only Liverpool performance next year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular festival returns to the city from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21, with the Liverpool band headlining on Friday, June 19.

Announcing the news on social media, Red Rum Club said: “Liverpool, it’s a great honour for us to announce we will be performing on the Pier Head Friday 19th June 2026 for On The Waterfront festival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cream Classical at On The Waterfront festival. | On The Waterfront

Liverpool band Red Rum Club perform on stage - Day Four as Richard Ashcroft headlines at Robin Park Arena.

Pre-sale opens on Thursday (October 30), with general sale on October 31. You an sign up for pre-sale access here.

Snow Patrol were previously confirmed as the first headliners for the final day of the festival, marking their long-awaited return and their first performance in Liverpool in over a decade.

Described by the event organisers as “one of the most successful alternative rock bands of a generation” Snow Patrol are known for major anthems including the timeless classic ‘Chasing Cars’, which was crowned the most-played song of the 21st century.

Snow Patrol will be joined by Circa Waves and Sunday (1994) on June 21.