The 'happiest' places to live in Britain have been revealed, with two Merseyside locations ranking in the top ten for the North West, and another sneaking into the top 20.

But, with a recent study revealing that first time buyers are willing to move up to 30 miles away from their desired area to get on the property ladder, many more of the locations disclosed in Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home survey could be considered a viable commute.

The study asked over 26,000 people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live based on 13 happiness factors. The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.

Richmond upon Thames in London was named the happiest place to live in Great Britain by residents. Winchester in Hampshire took second place, and Monmouth in Wales come third. But, where were the happiest places to live in the North West?

Two parts of Merseyside made it into the top ten for the region, while Liverpool came in at 19th - though this is still a win as Manchester placed 20th. Here we take a look at the top 13 'happiest' places in the North West and find out what makes them special.

1 . Kendall, Cumbria National rank: 14. In first place is the beautiful Kendal. Filled with history, arts and culture, the Cumbria town is the home of Kendal Mint Cake. | Image: Kevin Eaves - stock.adobe.com

2 . Altrincham, Cheshire National rank: 29. In second place is Altrincham, home to the award-winning Altrincham Market and Market House. Expect beautiful countryside and independent businesses galore. | Sue Burton - stock.adobe.comPhoto: Sue Burton - stock.adobe.com

3 . Chorley, Lancashire National rank: 34. At number three is Chorley, a market town surrounded by beautiful countryside. Close to Wigan and Manchester, it is popular with families and commuters. | Sue Burton - stock.adobe.comPhoto: Sue Burton - stock.adobe.com