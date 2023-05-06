Headlines: New flight restrictions for drones in Liverpool

⛔ Flight restrictions affecting drones have been imposed above Liverpool’s city centre until Sunday, 14 May, as part of the policing operation during the Eurovision Song Contest. If you wish to fly a drone in these areas, you must obtain permission from Merseyside Police.

🗳️ Labour has retained its majority in Liverpool City Council. It was a long wait for the local election results in Liverpool as boundaries and councillor numbers changed from previous years. Turnout was low as just under 25% turned out to the polls.

