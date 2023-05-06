Register
Headlines: New flight restrictions for drones in Liverpool

Local election results in Liverpool, drone ban in city centre, Unite launches UnionVision for hospitality workers.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 6th May 2023, 12:19 BST

⛔ Flight restrictions affecting drones have been imposed above Liverpool’s city centre until Sunday, 14 May, as part of the policing operation during the Eurovision Song Contest. If you wish to fly a drone in these areas, you must obtain permission from Merseyside Police.

🗳️ Labour has retained its majority in Liverpool City Council. It was a long wait for the local election results in Liverpool as boundaries and councillor numbers changed from previous years. Turnout was low as just under 25% turned out to the polls.

🪧 The UK's largest trade union organisation is launching a drive to protect Liverpool's hospitality workers throughout Eurovision. As part of Unite's drive for Liverpool hospitality workers to be paid at least the real living wage of £10.90 per hour, the union is launching UnionVision during Eurovision week.

