Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

🏊 Liverpool Council could be asked to reconsider its decision to move forward with plans to offload leisure centres. Last year it was revealed Lifestyles venues at Everton Park and Park Road could be taken out of the council's hands to keep them afloat. Amid mounting pressure, that decision could be overturned as opposition councillors have called-in the process, asking for it to be reassessed.

🛫 Liverpool John Lennon Airport has opened a sensory space in the Airport departure lounge. It took over £35,000 to develop and offer a calming, therapeutic and relaxing space for children and adults with autism and other special needs to relax and acclimatise to the busy environment before they fly off from the airport. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

Advertisement

Advertisement