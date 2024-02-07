Headlines: Purple Flag status for Liverpool, former police HQ up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🕊️ The family of 50-year-old Peter Hale, who died after being fatally shot at a property in Old Swan last month, have paid tribute to him, saying the "loving son, brother and uncle" was "a happy-go-lucky type of man." Shay Walker, 25, of Stoneycroft, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

🚨Merseyside's Police's historic former headquarters on Canning Place is set to go on the market, and members of the public are invited to have their say on what should replace it. The landmark building, which the force left almost three years ago, is to be given a new lease of life. A consultation event will be held in a pop-up shop on the upper level of South John Street, in Liverpool ONE, from 11am - 6pm on Thursday, 15th February

